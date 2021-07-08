President Biden meets with Team USA following Tokyo Olympics accomplishments

Going into the final day of competition, the United States has won more than 100 medals.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — With more than 100 medals already for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with the athletes virtually to congratulate them.

On Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, the White House says the two will virtually meet with members of Team USA "to congratulate them on their accomplishments, thank them for representing their country so proudly, and hear about their journeys to and competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games."

The Olympics are coming to an end as the final day nears. There are a handful of events in which the Americans can still medal.