How to watch Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Red Gerard, Jamie Anderson defend Olympic snowboard gold

Four Americans will be defending their gold medals in snowboarding at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, including a legend who is likely taking a curtain call.
Here is when and where you can watch all of Team USA compete in snowboard at the Winter Olympics. These times and dates are subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 issues. Livestreams require authentication of a cable, satellite or streaming service subscription.
Slopestyle
American Red Gerard made snowboard history four years ago when he won the men's slopestyle gold. At 17, and just a few months younger than fellow American Chloe Kim, he was the youngest person to ever win a snowboarding Olympic title.
Jamie Anderson of the U.S. is the two-time defending gold medalist in women's slopestyle.
Women's qualifying: Feb. 4, 9:45 p.m. EST
Women's final: Feb. 5, 8:30 p.m. EST
Men's qualifying: Feb. 5, 11:30 p.m. EST
Men's final: Feb. 6, 11:00 p.m. EST
- NBC Primetime (Delayed)
- Livestream
Halfpipe
Kim is attempting to defend her snowboard halfpipe gold medal. At age 17, she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold when she won this event at PyeongChang in 2018.
Shaun White is going for his fourth halfpipe gold medal. The 35-year-old is the defending champion and this is expected to be his final Olympics.
Women's qualifying: Feb. 8, 8:30 p.m. EST
- NBC Primetime and USA Network (LIVE)
- Livestream
Men's qualifying: Feb. 8, 11:30 p.m. EST
Women's final: Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m. EST
Men's final: Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m. EST
Parallel Giant Slalom
Men's and women's 1/8 finals through semifinals: Feb. 8, 1:30 a.m. EST
Men's and women's finals: Feb. 8, 2:35 a.m. EST
Snowboardcross
Women's qualifying: Feb. 8, 10:00 pm. EST
Women's final: Feb. 9, 1:30 a.m. EST
Men's qualifying: Feb. 9, 10:15 p.m. EST
Men's final: Feb. 10, 1:00 a.m. EST
Mixed Team final: Feb 11, 9:00 p.m. EST
Big Air
Women's qualifying: Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m. EST
- NBC Late Night (Delayed)
- Livestream
Men's qualifying: Feb. 14, 12:30 a.m. EST
Women's final: Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m. EST
Men's final: Feb. 15, 12:00 a.m. EST
- NBC Late Night (LIVE)
- Livestream