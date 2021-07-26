LIST | Local athletes competing in the Olympics, when you can watch

We have four local area athletes, most Baylor grads, competing in the Olympics. Here's who's representing Team USA and when you can catch them at their sport.

With the 2020 Olympics now underway in Tokyo, below you'll find a list of local-area athletes who are competing. The list also includes their schedules of when they will be competing.

Wil London

Waco High School, Baylor University

EVENT: Men's 4x400m and the mixed (co-ed) 4x400m relays (alternate)

SCHEDULE: TBD

Mixed 4x400m relay: Friday, July 30 at 6 a.m. CT Finals: Saturday, July 31 at 7:35 a.m. CT

Men's 4x400m relay Round 1: Friday, Aug. 6 at 6:25 a.m., 6:37 a.m. CT

Fun fact: London, 23, is believed to be the first Olympian from Waco. He told the Waco Tribune he never left the city when it came to his entire track career

Steffin McCarter

Lampasas High School, University of Texas

EVENT: Men's long jump

SCHEDULE:

Men's high jump qualifiers: Saturday, July 31, 5:10 a.m. CT

Men's high jump finals: Sunday, Aug. 1 at 8:20 P.M. CT

Fun fact: McCarter has been involved in track and field since he was 6 in Copperas Cove. At first, he hated it!

"I distinctly remember hating track," he told 6 News. "I remember the first day of practice we had a lot of running and we were doing push-ups and sit-ups. After the first day, I came home and was like, 'I won't be going back to practice.'"

Brittney Griner

Baylor University grad, former Lady Bear

EVENT: Women's basketball 5 x 5

SCHEDULE:

July 27, 11:40 a.m. CT, USA vs. Nigeria

July 30, 11:40 a.m. CT, USA vs. Japan

Aug. 2, 11:40 a.m. CT, USA vs. France

Depending on results:

Aug. 3 to Aug. 4: Quarterfinals

Aug. 6: Semi-finals

Aug. 7: Gold-medal game, 9:30 a.m. CT, bronze-medal game, 2 a.m. ET

Fun fact: Griner is a two-time Olympian (2016, 2020); one-time Olympic medalist (one gold).

Ekpe Udoh

Baylor University grad, playing for Team Nigeria

EVENT:

SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, July 27, 8 p.m. CT: Nigeria vs. Germany

Friday, July 30, 11:40 p.m. CT: Italy vs. Nigeria

Fun fact: Udoh, though playing for Team Nigeria, was born in the United States and attended Baylor University where he earned the nickname "The Nightmare" because his middle name is Friday and he was No. 13 on the team.