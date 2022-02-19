Flame, 'The Rachel' or Karen? 2024 Paris Olympics logo has people seeing different things

The next Summer Olympics will be held in Paris. What do you see when you look at the Paris 2024 Olympic logo?

BEIJING, China — After the Beijing Winter Olympics concludes, the next city to host the world's best athletes is Paris for the 2024 Summer Games. And the Paris 2024 logo is one that may seem familiar to you, although people have interpreted it many different ways since it was introduced in 2019.

A video tweeted by Paris 2024 when the logo debuted said the image is a marriage of three symbols: A gold medal, the Olympic and Paralympic flame and Marianne.

"Marianne. Who upholds the imperative for everyone to advance. Whose French spirit reveals an ambition to be egalitarian, sharing and generous," a narrator said.

But a gold medal and a flame wasn't what a lot of people were seeing.

Some believed it was a beautiful French woman.

Is it weird to have a crush on the #Paris2024 Olympic logo? pic.twitter.com/dwXovlHirN — stukulele (@stukulele) October 22, 2019

"The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically," tweeted Megan Clement.

The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically. pic.twitter.com/5R2PVaXaa6 — Megan Clement (@MegClement) October 21, 2019

The hairstyle had some reminiscing about "The Rachel" -- Jennifer Aniston's hairstyle in the early seasons of "Friends."

Paris dice que su logo oficial de los Juegos Olímpicos es “Marianne”, que representa a todas las mujeres.



Pero los verdaderos conocedores sabemos que es Jennifer Aniston en los 90s. pic.twitter.com/xNKQrhG5pR — Eduardo Rodríguez (@_privatelawyer) October 22, 2019

Some thought it looks like something that has become commonplace on viral videos in the past few years: Karen.

Why does the Paris 2024 Olympics logo look like it drives an Audi TT, complains to every manager it sees and is named Karen!? #Paris2024 https://t.co/Fo4fC24Aej — Andrew (@lavery_andrew) October 22, 2019

...I think the #Paris2024 logo would like to speak to the manager pic.twitter.com/QjlCfsF9zL — Andy Social (@YoJonez) October 21, 2019

Salendra Veera saw The Grinch.

The Paris Olympic logo reminds me of the Grinch #paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/uOMb5aIcuz — Salendra Veera (@SalendraVeera) October 23, 2019

A resemblance to the Tinder logo has some people wanting to swipe right.

After Paris in 2024, Milano Cortina, Italy, will host the next Winter Olympics in 2026. That's followed by Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Games and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.