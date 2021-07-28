x
Olympics

Who is Jade Carey? Everything you need to know about the Olympian replacing Simone Biles

The gymnast has been training for the Olympics with her dad since she was 10. Now, she'll be representing Team USA in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Arizona has been called home to more than a dozen athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Our athletes compete in a range of events from Olympic staples like gymnastics and track to newer competitions like BMX racing and skateboarding.

Here are the upcoming events to watch as our homegrown athletes try to capture gold in the Games. 

Meet the Arizona athletes and follow their journey through the Olympic Games here: Medals, heartbreaks and more: Keep up with the Olympic athletes from Arizona

See the full list of scheduled events for the entire Olympics here.

Wednesday 7/28

Sarah Sponcil, Beach Volleyball

Hometown: Phoenix

Vs. Makoha Gaudenciz and Khadambi Brackcides of Kenya 

@ 5:00 PM MST

Watch: Women's Beach Volleyball, USA (Claes/Sponcil) vs. Kenya

Credit: AP
Kelly Claes, right, of the United States, hugs teammate Sarah Sponcil after winning a women's beach volleyball match against Latvia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Corden Sharrah, BMX   

Hometown: Phoenix 

@ 6:00 PM MST

Watch: Cycling, BMX Racing quarterfinals

Credit: AP
File-This Aug.19, 2016, file photo shows Connor Fields of the United States celebrating after crossing the finish line to win gold in the men's BMX cycling final during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The cycling team that the U.S. is taking to the Tokyo Olympics is a little bit different than the one it would have taken a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone the Summer Games by an entire year. In many ways, the team announced Thursday, June 10, 2021, is a whole lot stronger. Fields will try to defend his Olympic title while Corben Sharrah — the 2017 world champ — gives the Americans another medal contender. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

Thursday 7/29

Jade Carey, Gymnastics

Hometown: Phoenix

@ 3:50 AM PT

Watch: Women's All-Around Final

Credit: AP
Silver medalists Jade Carey of the United States performs on the vault in the women's apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Friday 7/30

Jamie Westbrook, Baseball

Hometown: Gilbert 

Vs. Isreal 

@ 3:00 AM MST

Watch: Baseball Opening Round, Game 4

Credit: AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jamie Westbrook, left, is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jake Hager, right, after getting caught between second and third base in the eighth inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Basketball

Arizona Connection: Phoneix Mercury 

Vs. Japan 

@ 12:40 AM PT

Watch: Women's Basketball Group B

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury players Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner celebrate after a three point basket during women's basketball preliminary round game against Nigeria at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

