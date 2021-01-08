How to watch Simone Biles in balance beam finals

Simone Biles will be finishing her second Olympics — and perhaps her Olympic career — on balance beam.

WASHINGTON — Simone Biles is the biggest name at the Tokyo Olympics and following the qualification round, she was in position to medal in as many as six events. But she surprised the world by dropping out of the women's team competition after her first apparatus, indicating she was not in the right headspace.

Biles qualified for all five individual event finals but took herself out of four of them: the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars. Suni Lee earned the gold in the all-around, becoming the fifth straight American to claim the sport's marquee title.

Last week, she went into extensive detail about “the twisties”, explaining she lost the confidence of knowing what her body was going to do in midair.

USA Gymnastics announced Monday that Biles, the 2016 all-around champion and six-time Olympic medalist, would return to competition in the balance beam final, the event she won bronze in five years ago in Rio.

When does Simone Biles compete again?

Women's Gymnastics Balance Beam Final - Tuesday, Aug. 3, 4:50 a.m. ET

Biles won bronze in this event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. But this is not her strongest event as she finished 7th in qualifying. Suni Lee will join her for the Americans.

You can watch Biles' return to competition early Tuesday morning on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports App and on Peacock. The balance beam competition will also be replayed in primetime on Tuesday on NBC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.