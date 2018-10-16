"Is it different? Absolutely. You go from the SEC West to 3A Little River Academy Football," Academy offensive coordinator Jared Hunt said

Just a few months ago Jared Hunt was living out his dream.

"It was where I wanted to be, that goal, everybody I worked with knew I wanted to get to the college level and do recruiting and I was able to get that opportunity and it was huge," Hunt said.

That opportunity was the recruiting coordinator position at the University of Arkansas. After spending nine years as a high school football assistant coach around Texas, Jared joined Chad Morris' staff at SMU and then followed him to Fayetteville. But just as he was getting settled, tragedy struck back home.

"I was moving my moving truck from Dallas to Fayetteville, going through Arkansas. My wife was back home here in Academy and she gave me a phone call that no one ever wants to get...her sister at 27 passed away and from that moment on it was kind of rough," Hunt said.

Jared struggled, he wanted to continue following his dream but knew he needed to be back with his family in his hometown of Academy, ultimately realizing his purpose outweighed his passion.

"I figured out real quick that this is exactly where I need to be, this is where I want to be. When you're a Bumblebee, your family is a Bumblebee, my dad wore these colors, my mom wore these colors, my wife's family and getting back here and seeing my girls in green and gold has been amazing," Hunt said.

The initial decision to come back home may have been a difficult one for Jared, but for the coaches at Academy, it was a no-brainer.

"It's great to have hometown ties with a community and a system like this, the kids see his picture in the gym, they know who he is. So it was great opportunity to bring him home and add a coach of his caliber to this staff," Academy head coach Paul Williams said.

Jared is now living out a new dream. He's the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at his alma mater and he couldn't be happier.

"The town of Academy has meant so much to my family and my wife's family. I'm here to be a Bumblebee, whatever role that is, that's what I'm here for," Hunt said with a smile.

