One of the most heated rivalries in Texas tabbed Week 6 Game of the Week

The Battle of the Bell, for the third-straight year, has been tabbed as 6 News' Game of the Week.

ROCKDALE, Texas — For Week 6 Game of the week, 6 News will head to Tiger Stadium in Rockdale for the famous "Battle of the Bell" rivalry between the Rockdale Tigers and Cameron Yoe.

Separated by a mere 18 miles on U.S. Highway 77, this rivalry has been one of the state's most exciting for years.

Both the Tigers and Yoemen have been ranked in the top 10 this season, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Rockdale was ranked, most recently, eighth in Week 4. The Yoemen were No. 9 before their 54-41 loss to 4A Bellville.

Since the Week 2 loss, Cameron pummeled 3A Div. II power Franklin on the road, 37-8, before rallying from a 15-6 Caldwell lead to win its District 11-3A Div. I opener, 54-27. The rally immediately followed a COVID-19-forced cancellation of Yoe's Sept. 18th game against Lexington.

Rockdale opened the season 2-0 with wins at La Grange and over Taylor but has dropped three straight to Lexington, Bellville and McGregor. The Tigers lost their Div. I prospect QB, Jace Robinson, early in their Week 1 win at La Grange.

This is the second-straight week 6 News' Game of the Week is a District 11-3A Div. I contest, after last week's 41-27 Lorena win over Academy was the featured game in Week 5. Five of the district's seven teams were ranked in the top half of 3A Div. I, according to DCTF's computer rankings, entering Week 5's district openers.

Weekend sports anchor Kurtis Quillin will be live from Rockdale with first-year Tigers head coach Jacob Campsey at 6 p.m., ahead of kickoff at 7:30 p.m. and then with the winning team afterward.

In 6 News' Week 6 "Flex" Game of the Week, District 9-4A Div. II play opens at Mac Peoples Stadium as the Connally Cadets host the Robinson Rockets. Connally enters the matchup 2-2, with both losses to 4A Div. I reigning state runner-up La Vega and 2019 4A Div. I state semifinalist Springtown.

The Rockets head into district play 2-3 in their first year under Robert Rubel, who replaced Tommy Allison in the off-season as Robinson's head coach. Sports reporter Niki Lattarulo will be live with the winning team after the game.

At 6 p.m., Lattarulo will be live with Midway coach Jeff Hulme ahead of the Panthers' season opener against reigning 6A Div. II state champion Austin Westlake at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.