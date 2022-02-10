'Our Time' blog | Bears run in to adversity

Episode 6 of the ESPN+ Series 'Our Time' documents Baylor's blow-out loss at Kansas.

WACO, Texas — For the first time during the series, we saw the Baylor men go through some adversity in the latest episode of Our Time: Baylor Basketball.

The sixth episode of the ESPN+ docuseries focused heavily on the Bears' trip to face then-No. 10 Kansas on Feb. 5th. Half of the episode featured that game, specifically.

In it, we saw the Bears' game plan, their understanding of what it's like to play inside Allen Fieldhouse as a visiting team and most of all, Scott Drew's fiery halftime speech.

Drew's passion for the game, for his program and for his players comes out in that halftime speech and is the most compelling part of the entire episode.

I loved it. He doesn't rip into his players, he just simply gets loud because he knew they could play better than they had in the first half. It was everything I loved about my coaches when I played, and a big part of what's made Baylor so successful under Drew.

From the women's team in this episode, we got a glimpse into the relationship between star post NaLyssa Smith and star guard Sarah Andrews. The two have a strong connection that's visible when they play and I think the episode did a decent job of showing us why.

"Out of seven days a week, I think we see each other for seven," Smith joked in the episode.

After that, it focuses entirely on Sunday's win at Texas and glosses over the loss to Oklahoma and home win over Texas, entirely.

In my opinion, the Oklahoma win could have easily taken up half of that time. The Sooners had travel issues, got to the Ferrell Center late and came from behind to beat the Bears. There was adversity that the show should have shown.

It was the first leg in a string of three games in five days, the first time the Sooners beat Baylor in consecutive matchups since 2010, and we don't address it in the episode. It seems like a glaring hole to me.

I understand wanting to show the celebration with Collen after the second Texas win, but there was so much left out to fit that in and it wasn't worthy of nine to ten minutes in the show, to me, given the events of the week.