Spring into action with these gardening tips

TEMPLE, Texas — If you're thinking of starting your own garden this year, remember that you can beautify your yard while taking care of the planet.

There are many flowering plants that are beneficial to the environment of Texas and more specifically the Central Texas area.

You also want to focus on ridding your garden of pests, like aphids, before the plants have even settled and you want to make sure you're buying plants that are suited for the area of yard you are putting them in.

For example, if you know your front yard has less irrigation and more sunlight, you might want to find plants that are drought resistant like black foot daisy, which is sold at Bonnie's in Waco.

Another drought tolerant plant is white mist flower.

"It has a great smell and so does the white verbena and you plant those and they keep the deer away," Rachel Glass, a master gardener, said.

Keeping pests and deer away in natural ways can be very beneficial to the ecosystem around you.

Not only do you plant flowering plants for bees and butterflies, but you beautify your yard.

A remedy to keep the aphids out that wouldn't hard the plants, animals or "good bugs" would be with a solution of diluted dish soap and water that you can spray on your plants.

This kills and prevents any unwanted pests.

Remember, as soon as you get those plants even in the ground, look for the pests, like aphids.

Most likely they're under a leaf or two and if you see one, well it'll grow into hundreds very quick.

"When you look at a plant that's been infested with afids, typically you'll see a few large ones," Dr. Laura Weiser Elandson, an associate professor of biology at Texas A&M Central Texas, said.

You can also spot them if you see their dead skins around, which look small and white. They also leave shiny trails on leaves that are visible to the naked eye.

Pests aside, you garden is going to look great this year.