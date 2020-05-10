Pair of 9-4A Div. II contenders headline Week 7 Game of the Week

Connally was projected to win the district entering the season, but Salado has proven it has what it takes to compete for and take the trophy to southern Bell County

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — At the start of the 2020 season, Dave Campbell's Texas magazine's projection had both Connally and Salado making the playoffs out of District 9-4A Div. II.

In the weeks since, both the Cadets and Eagles have proven they are more than capable of not only making the playoffs but also competing for a district title and making a run in 4A Div. II come playoff time.

That's why 6 News has announced this week's matchup between Salado and Connally at Mac Peoples Stadium on the Connally campus as the Week 7 Game of the Week.

Salado will get off the but at 5-1 overall, 1-0 in district play. The Eagles have beaten teams like Troy and Stephenville. They opened district play with a 63-3 win over Gatesville at home in Week 6.

Meanwhile, Connally has worked to replace a star running back, Jayveon Sunday, from its 2019 run to the third round. The Cadets are 3-2 with losses at then-4A Div. I No. 1 La Vega and to 2019 4A Div. I semifinalist Springtown.

Connally upset No. 7 Sunnyvale to open the season and opened its district slate with a Week 6 win over Robinson.

This is the second appearance in the 6 News Game of the Week for each team, with Salado opening the 2020 Friday Night Lights schedule against Troy at UMHB in Week 1 while Connally traveled across I-35 to face arch-rival La Vega for the first time on the gridiron since 2017 in Week 2's Game of the Week.

Connally was also featured as the "Flex" Game of the Week against Robinson.

Sports reporter Niki Lattarulo will be live from Mac Peoples Stadium with Cadets Shane Anderson at 6 p.m. Friday. She will also be with the winning team afterward during an all-new Friday Night Lights.

In this week's "Flex" Game of the Week, a 2A Div. II clash, which could potentially happen twice this season, will be the likely District 10-2A Div. II title game as Bremond heads to No. 1 Mart.

These two storied programs account for five of the past six 2A Div. II state championships (Bremond in 2014-16, Mart in 2018-19). One has won a title in its division every year since 2014 (Mart won 2A Div. I in 2017).

Bremond (4-2 overall, 1-0 10-2A Div. II) was ranked before a 49-7 win over Frost to open district play. The Tigers dropped from the rankings this week to make room for a surging Vega squad, now No. 10.

Weekend Sports Anchor Kurtis Quillin will be live from Mart ISD Athletic Complex at 6 p.m. Friday with Panthers Kevin Hoffman and with the winning team during Friday Night Lights.