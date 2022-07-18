McLennan baseball players hear their names in MLB Draft

Three current and former McLennan baseball players have been drafted in this year's MLB Draft

WACO, Texas — The McLennan Highlanders have had plenty of success in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Pitcher Wyatt Cheney was selected 287th overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

He had a 10-3 record on the mound for the Highlanders this season, with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

Former McLennan baseball players Jimmy Crooks and Jalen Battles have had their names called in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Crooks, who most recently played for the University of Oklahoma, was selected 127th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Battles, who most recently played for the University of Arkansas, was selected by the Tampa Rays with the 164th pick.

Both players were with the Highlanders during the shortened 2020 season, due to COVID-19. Battles also played with the team in 2019.

During that campaign, Crooks hit .319 with four doubles, three triples, 16 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

Battles hit .303 with two home runs, 18 RBI and 17 runs scored in 17 games in his second year in 2020.

Crooks exploded this season at Oklahoma, helping the Sooners win a Big 12 tournament title. He batted .311 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs.

Battles was drafted in the 34th round of the draft by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019, but chose the college route and it paid off. During his most recent season with the Razorbacks, he hit .289 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Both players were a part of a large class that left MCC for D1 programs, highlighting the success that former head coach and current Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson had with the Highlanders.