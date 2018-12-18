MART — If you're from Mart, there's a good chance you were born bleeding purple and gold.

Just ask Elijah Green.

"I became a water boy when I was five years old. This old man that used to be on the sidelines named Bill Freeland, he was a great friend of my dad's and my parents and my family and so he brought me down to the field one day and I did it for eight years after that,” Mart senior Elijah Green said.

Elijah is now a senior on the state championship bound Mart Panther football team and he doesn't spend much time on the sidelines anymore.

"He plays on the offensive line, he's actually played guard, he's played tackle, he's played center. We've put him in the backfield a few times and let him go block. Defensively, he plays defensive end, we've even worked him at outside linebacker. He's just one of those phenomenal athletes that can play anywhere,” Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman said.

And that's not all, he's also Mart's kicker. Now he struggled a bit early on. That was until the coaches unearthed an old, and I mean old squared-toed kicking shoe.

There was just one problem; it was a size 13 and he wears a size 16.

“We loosened it up, he squeezed his foot in there. We ended up getting a knife and cutting the tongue out to give him a little bit more room. But he squeezes his foot in there and its helped his kicking tremendously,” Coach Hoffman said.

It's safe to say Elijah Green will do anything he can to help the Panther football team, just like he has his entire life.

And now, in his final game in the purple and gold, he has a chance to make history and be a part of the first Mart team to ever win back to back state titles.

"It makes me feel great knowing that I can be a part of history by being a little kid and seeing the state championships and then actually playing in one last year. And now being able to go back to back and put my name and my teammates in the record books as being the first Mart team to go back to back, it means a lot. If we get this done, it'll me a lot to me, my coaches and everyone else,” Green said.

Mart will battle Gruver in the Class 2A Division II state title game on Wednesday at 7 at AT&T Stadium.

