ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time in high school history, Mart High School has won three straight state championships.

The Panthers beat Hamlin, 25-20, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington to claim the 2019 UIL 2A Div. II crown, their eighth, which is tied for second-most in the state.

The Pied Pipers jumped out to a quick 14-6 lead, but from there, Mart scored 19 unanswered points to take a 25-14 lead before a Hamlin TD with 2:30 to play put it within reach.

Mart junior RB Roddrell Freeman was named Offensive MVP while sophmore LB Klyderion Campbell was named defensive MVP for the Panthers.

Mart has now won 18 consecutive playoff games and finished the season 13-3. Twenty of Mart's 25 players on the roster for Thursday's game will return for the 2020 season.