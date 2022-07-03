Passing the Torch | UMHB celebrates as the past shapes the future of the football program

In January, legendary head football coach Pete Fredenburg announced his retirement. Now, his longtime assistant will keep the Cru on course.

BELTON, Texas — When September arrives and the Division III college football season begins, it will be a historic first for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

This upcoming Fall will be the university's first season without head coach Pete Fredenburg. After starting UMHB's football program 24 seasons ago, Fredenburg announced his retirement back in January.

"I still thought that I would stay here a couple years and then get back into Division I," Fredenburg said. "But, I fell in love with Division III and I fell in love with this university."

The only head coach UMHB football has ever known is calling it a career.

That's after 231 wins, 17 playoff berths, five Stagg Bowl appearances and two national championships.

"My wife has done a great job of taking and raising our three children and now it's time for me to help," Fredenburg said. "And I want that. I want to be able to watch our grandkids and so, yeah, it's time. I felt like it was time."

Fredenburg coached very few games without Larry Harmon in the meeting room. When Fredenburg announced his retirement, UMHB announced Harmon's promotion to head coach.

"I was asked the question, 'Why do you think you're the guy? Why do you think you're the best guy for it?'" Harmon said. "I've been here so long, I wasn't the guy that got to make the final decision, but I've been involved in every major conversation dealing with this program since 1999."

Harmon spent 17 seasons as defensive coordinator and coached countless All-Americans, including Baylor Mullins, who played on the 2016 team which had its national championship vacated by the NCAA, and said there's nobody better to take over.

"As quick as my first week on campus as a freshman, playing on the defensive side of the ball, obviously playing in the secondary, which is what Coach Harmon coached, from the very first moment I stepped on campus, I knew that guy meant business," Mullins said.

So, as the program embarks on a new voyage, it does so with fond memories of the first 24 seasons, even if Fredenburg moved to Belton thinking, at first, he'd only be there for a minute.

"I also took a huge cut in pay," Fredenburg said, with a laugh. "But, the reality is that I really and truly believe that this is where God wanted me. And the proof is in the pudding, I mean, we just had 24 years of glorious time."

Twenty-four years of stories to be passed down to future generations of Crusaders. One of which Mullins, who is now an assistant coach at Westlake High School near Austin, shared.

"When we beat Mount Union our senior year, in 2016, I think Coach Fred showed a few dance moves in the locker room that will stick with us forever," Mullins said. "He can get it, no matter what age he is. He can still get after it."

A proud, title-winning program now sets its sights toward the future with a loyal, longtime first mate tasked with keeping this ship on course.

"I put my life's work in to this program and, because of that, it's just not so easy to walk away," Harmon said. "You go to other campuses and you interview and it's nice, everybody I've interviewed for has been real great, but it's just not home.

"Mary Hardin-Baylor is home to me."