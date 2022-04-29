Patriots trade up, select Baylor WR Thornton in 2022 NFL Draft

Tyquan Thornton ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine in March.

LAS VEGAS — In a second-round surprise, another Baylor Bear has been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Friday, the New England Patriots traded up to select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in the second round with the 50th-overall pick. New England traded 54th and 158th picks to Kansas City for the 50th pick.

Thornton caught 62 balls for 948 yards in 2021. In his Baylor career (2018-21), Thornton caught 143 passes for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Thornton turned heads at the NFL Draft Combine in March when he ran a position-best 4.28.

The pick was a bit of a surprise Friday, with Thornton projected to be a third- or fourth-round pick.