SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and future Hall-of-Fame center Pau Gasol have agreed to part ways.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Friday, saying that the team had agreed to buy out the remainder of Gasol's contract. KENS 5 has confirmed the report with the team.

Gasol now enters the buyout market and would be eligible to join another team. According to Wojnaroswki, he is eligible to play in the playoffs for any team that would sign him.

Head coach Gregg Popovich issued a statement, calling Gasol an "exceptional individual and the ultimate professional. We are grateful for his contributions on the court, in the locker room and in our community.”

The 38-year-old center joined the Spurs in 2016. He played in 168 games with the team, averaging 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

The Spaniard will reportedly join the Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of the season.

Gasol shared a message about his departure from the team, thanking them, his teammates, Coach Pop, and fans for the support over the years.

Read below for reaction from the KENS 5 team: