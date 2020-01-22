WACO, Texas — McLennan baseball holds the top spot in the Perfect Game Preseason JUCO Top 25.

Perfect Game is just one of three organizations that have ranked junior college programs from across the nation. The Highlanders are also ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball poll and seventh by the NJCAA.



Iowa Western is second according to Perfect Game followed by Wabash Valley (Illinois) in third. Defending national champion Central Arizona is fourth and Chipola (Florida) is fifth.



Three other Texas squads are mentioned in the poll. San Jacinto, a non-conference opponent for McLennan, is ranked sixth. Grayson, a conference opponent of the Highlanders is 12th, and Howard, a regional opponent, is 20th.



The Highlanders had a 42-17 overall record in 2019, finishing as the Region V Runner-up and ranked 13th in the final Perfect Game poll. McLennan hosts Midland at Bosque River Ballpark for a three-game series beginning Jan. 31. The Friday game will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a noon doubleheader on Saturday.