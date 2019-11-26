WACO, Texas — The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation has announced 15 semifinalists for the 2019 Broyles Award. This includes a pair of Big 12 defensive coordinators in Baylor’s Phil Snow and Oklahoma’s Alex Grinch.



Five of 15 finalists will be selected and invited to Little Rock, Ark. where the winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 10.



The award honors college football’s top assistant coach and is selected by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, and a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current collegiate head coaches.



The Big 12 has had four previous winners of the Broyles Award, most recently in 2015 when Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley received the honor.

Snow has transformed the defense at Baylor into one of the best in college football. The Bears currently rank first in points allowed, giving up 19.5 per game in the Big 12.

Baylor will travel to Lawrence and face off against Kansas this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

