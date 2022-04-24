'It's fast, it's fun' | Pickleball tournament hits Waco

One hundred and sixteen players participated in a pickleball tournament in Waco over the weekend, the first major gathering for the sport

WACO, Texas — Move over, tennis.

Pickleball has been in Waco for over three years but this weekend marked the first major tournament in town.

“We used to have 180,000 based on statistics back then and now we are into almost 5 million, its rapidly growing, we’re talking numbers of clubs and all that, Kimo Hansen, tournament director, said.

Pickleball is described as a "lifelong ping pong" or "mixture of tennis and racquetball."

It's a sport that is known as the fastest growing in the nation and it's definitely for everyone.

“Different levels, beginners, intermediate, advanced, every type can play. It's fast it's fun, you can always find someone to play," area player Jacqui Strickland said.

On top of that, it's seen as a great social gathering. Hins Peng lives in Austin, but happily drove to Waco for the weekend, placing first in the consolation bracket.

"Usually we play doubles and we go to a venue to play and you end swapping out, playing with a lot of strangers, meeting a lot of new people and its really fun that way.

The Victory Road Series plans on hosting events back in Waco in June and in November. You can visit this website for more info.