Belton — Four straight trips to the playoffs have the Belton Tigers champing at the bit.

With about 40 seniors on their roster, the Tigers return their signal caller and will look upon veteran leadership to get out of a bigger, tougher district.

Belton moved from Region I to Region II and although their district didn't lose teams, it adds rival Temple and Waco High.

"Our kids are excited, we're excited," coach Sam Skidmore, in his second season as Belton's head coach, said. "It's going to be a lot of fun, it's going to be a lot of fun for the people in the community because having old rivals Temple and Waco High, who's been in the district before, in the district is going to make for some exciting football games. I mean, the Temple game last year was sold out. It's just a great atmosphere for kids to play in and it's going to be a great atmosphere for high school football."

Skidmore said depth will be another major key for the Tigers, which he's confident they have.

For the players, a key they mentioned is their ability to stick together as the season continues.

"If we just stay as one, nobody can beat us," senior quarterback Connor Carothers said. "If we just stay as a team the whole season, stay together, then, we can go pretty far."

Belton Tigers 2018 Schedule

Fri. Aug. 31 - vs. Austin Westlake

Thurs. Sept. 6 - @ Round Rock

Fri. Sept. 14 - vs. Copperas Cove

Fri. Sept. 21 - vs. Harker Heights @ Leo Buckley Stadium

Fri. Sept. 28 - vs. Shoemaker

Fri. Oct. 5 - @ Temple

Fri. Oct. 19 - vs. Killeen

Fri. Oct. 26 - vs. Ellison @ Leo Buckley Stadium

Fri. Nov. 2 - vs. Waco High

Fri. Nov. 9 - @ Midway

