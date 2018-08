District realignment dropped Marlin down from 3A to 2A and that's great news for a team that's coming off a playoff berth.

Head coach Stephen Hodge brings back a lot of talented players, including Sir Charleston Lee, who is a playmaker on both sides of the football.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine has picked Marlin to finish 6th in district 13-2A DII.

