The Mexia Blackcats are coming off a trip to the area round where they put up a pretty impressive fight against a tough West Orange Stark team.

Despite making it two rounds deep in the postseason, Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine has them picked to miss the playoffs and finish sixth in a seven team district. Now yes that district is tough, it features teams like Fairfield and Madisonville but the Black Cats say don't sleep on Mexia.

“"I expect to go out and compete every game. I can't guarantee wins and losses but I can promise you were going to play with energy and swagger and were going to play four quarters. Like I said before if we play four quarters, if the Mexia Blackcats play four quarters, it's gonna be a tough night for anybody,” Mexia head coach Frank Sandoval said.

Mexia opens up the season against Cameron Yoe. A location for that game has yet to be determined because Blackcat Field is currently under construction.

