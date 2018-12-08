The Robinson Rockets are coming off of a rough season. They dealt with a ton of injuries last year that attributed to their 2-8 finish. Their 0-5 record in district play caused them to miss the playoffs. But they're hoping for a healthy 2018.

In the past Robinson hasn't been the strongest defensive team but head coach Tommy Allison hopes that changes this season. They made some staff changes in the offseason and he's excited to see what they'll be able to do on that side of the ball.

"Yeah we've struggled defensively, there's no secret about that. Were usually able to score some points but we've struggled on that side of the ball. We've made some changes and brought a new defensive coordinator and brought in a new staff and were excited. The kids have bought into it. Were going to get some good players on that side of the ball which is going to help us immensely as we move forward with our season,” Tommy Allison said.

Robinson opens the season on the road against Taylor.

