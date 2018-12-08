There will be plenty of new faces out on the field for the Teague Lions this season.

They are only returning four starters on each side of the ball. They'll have to replace the dynamic Heard brothers and running back Tayvis Coleman but quarterback Zach Satterwhite is going into his second year as QB1 after leading the Lions to an 11-3 record and a regional final appearance in 2017.

Head coach Donnie Osborn knows he'll have a young team this season but he's confident that they'll be able to make it to the playoffs for the 7th straight year.

"Everybody knows we graduated a great senior class, had five kids go off and play college ball. I think our expectations as a staff are a little bit higher than the people watching the Teague Lions expectations are this year. I think were going to be pretty decent again. I'm not going to make any crazy predictions but I think were gonna have a good football team again,” Coach Osborn said.

Teague opens the season on the road against Malakoff.

© 2018 KCEN