The Troy Trojans are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 3-7 season.

A lot of players return and Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine has taken notice, picking Troy to finish 3rd in district 10-3A, behind Rockdale and Cameron Yoe.

Head coach Ronnie Porter played a good amount of freshmen and sophomores a year ago.

But despite the youth, expectations are always high and this year is no different.

“Absolutely, especially what we have returning. We finally have some guys with some experience. We are still young....we've got some sophomores that this is their second year on varsity. So we've had to play some young guys the past two years. Hopefully that will start paying off a little bit this year,” Troy head coach Ronnie Porter said.

Troy will open the season against Salado at UMHB.

© 2018 KCEN