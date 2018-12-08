The University High Trojans are the lone Central Texas 5A team.

With realignment, the Trojans got put in district 5-5A DII with teams like Aledo, Everman, Midlothian and Burleson. That means a lot of travel and a really tough schedule.

The Trojans are currently riding a 46-game losing streak. University hasn't won a game since September of 2013.

Second-year head coach Rodney Smith says he can't predict the future but he believes that streak will come to an end in 2018.

“First of all, I'm not a fortune teller but I really believe in hard work pays off. These guys have put in a ton of hard work and its going to pay off. I don't know if its game one or if its game ten but it's gonna pay off. Our kids are focused, they're determined and again they've put in a tremendous amount of hard work,” Coach Smith said.

University opens the season with a rivalry game against Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium.

