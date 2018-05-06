Two Central Texas baseball players were selected in the second round of the MLB Draft Monday night.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected right-hand pitcher Braxton Ashcraft as the 51st overall pick.

As a junior wide-receiver at Robinson High School in 2016, Ashcraft set what is believed to be a national high record with 37 touchdown receptions while catching a total of 104 passes for 2,090 yards. He gave up his last year of football to focus on baseball and is one of the more athletic and projectable pitchers available in the 2018 draft.

Ashcraft wasn’t the only Central Texas Player to get drafted Monday. McLennan Community College’s Josh Breaux was selected by the New York Yankee’s as the 61st overall pick in the Draft.

Breaux was a part of the 2017 MCC team that reached the Junior College World Series. Breaux ranks among the national Juco leaders with 19 homers and 82 RBI.

Ashcraft and Breaux’s pick values are estimated at $1.4M and $1.1M respectively.

