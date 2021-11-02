Postponed | Lady Bears conference games rescheduled

Baylor had two conference games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in January.

WACO, Texas — Both of Baylor's postponed women's basketball games have been rescheduled.

The program made the announcement Thursday after two of the Lady Bears' January conference games were pushed back after COVID-19 concerns, following the Big 12's COVID game postponement and cancellation guidelines.

Baylor's Jan. 10 home game against Kansas State, which was postponed after virus issues in both programs, is now scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 27 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

The Lady Bears' trip to Kansas originally scheduled for Jan. 13 has been rescheduled for March 6th inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The game was pushed back due to coronavirus issues in the Baylor program.

The tip time for the Kansas game will be announced at a later date.

Should both games be played as re-scheduled, Baylor would play all 18 Big 12 Conference women's basketball games.

Lady Bears remaining schedule:

Sun. Feb. 14th vs. Texas - 4 p.m. - ESPN2

Wed. Feb. 17th vs. West Virginia - 7 p.m. - ESPN+

Sat. Feb. 20th at Oklahoma - 3 p.m. - Fox Sports Oklahoma

Wed. Feb. 24th vs. Oklahoma State - 7 p.m. - ESPN+

Sat. Feb. 27th vs. Kansas State - 11 a.m. - ESPN+

Mon. March 1st at Texas - 6 p.m. - ESPN2

Sat. March 6th at Kansas - TBD - ESPN+

As of Thursday, the Big 12 Tournament is still scheduled for March 11th-14th at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.