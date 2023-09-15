The Pregame Pulse | Top 5 College Football Games to Watch Week 3 and Why

Find out which games deserve your attention during week three.

TEXAS, USA — Welcome to the week three edition of The Pregame Pulse where I will be taking you through what I think are the top-five college football games to watch this weekend!

So, we've hit another lull in the season as this week's slate is nothing impressive at face value. However, any Saturday in the fall that I can watch football is a good one in my opinion.

Week three will be more about story lines and how some teams can bounce back and get ready heading into conference play, so let's get into it.

Saturday, Sept. 15

#14 LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs - 11 a.m. CT

After getting beat down by Florida State in their season opener, the Tigers were able to tune up some things last week against Grambling and now they have a chance to start conference play 1-0.

On the other side, Mississippi State is coming off of an overtime win against Arizona, hoping to continue its five-game win streak and build momentum as they head into the thick of their schedule.

While these teams don't exactly match up talent wise, the Bulldogs senior quarterback Will Rogers brings a lot of veteran experience to the table. It's for that reason that I think this Mississippi State team will make this a good game.

This is no sleep walk for LSU and they shouldn't expect it to be one as the bulldog fans are likely to show out loud and proud to this one, creating a perfect storm for an upset.

#8 Washington Huskies vs. Michigan State Spartans - 4 p.m. CT

There are a lot unknowns for Michigan State heading into this one as the Spartans will be without Head Coach Mel Tucker who is suspended in the midst of sexual harrasment allegations.

This game is on the list because I think it will be very interesting to see if the Spartans decent start to the season can continue despite no Tucker.

They will have a huge obstacle in the Huskies and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who is absolutely on fire coming into this game. Penix has already thrown for 859 yards and 8 touchdowns, still pressing to stay in the Heisman conversation.

This game will be held in East Lansing, so the Spartans will have some help from the crowd, but again this is a huge obstacle.

A win for the Spartans would do a lot for this program as they regroup following these off-field allegations.

A big-time Big 10 matchup is just what the doctor ordered as we get into the fall season.

#11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators - 6 p.m. CT

What a big game for the Gators. They get the 11th ranked team, who is still trying to find its identity, at home.

Now, that's not to say that Tennessee is bad by any means. It just means that the Volunteers really haven't done anything impressive, especially against inferior opponents.

There was a lot of preseason hype on Tennessee heading into the season and they've yet to prove much to me.

Florida started very poorly against Utah, but seem to have gotten some wind beneath their sails last week against McNeese State. A win here would get the Gators right back in the race to do some great things this season.

Can Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III come into Gainesville and leave with a win? Well, we're going to have to watch and find out, but my guess is... maybe?

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers - 6 p.m. CT

Nothing like a backyard brawl to get the night slate started and although these teams are unranked, this game should have one of the best environments of the weekend.

This rivalry dates all the way back to 1895 and the hate is still just as fresh. The last meeting between these teams occurred in 2022 and it did not disappoint as Pitt escaped with a 38-31 win.

Expect a lot of scoring in this one as both teams are averaging well over 350 total yards per game. Pair that with a long-time rivalry and we are sure to get some fireworks.

So, sit back and relax. The only thing you have to do is decide which team you want to watch win.

Colorado State Rams vs. #18 Colorado Buffaloes - 9 p.m. CT

No sunglasses or hats needed for this in-state rivalry... mainly because it kicks off after the sun goes down.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are red hot coming into this game and Head Coach of the Rams, Jay Norvell, has only added fuel to the fire for Colorado.

Mid-week drama stirred up when Norvell seemingly dissed Coach Sanders on his weekly radio show when he stated, "I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me."

This has only created an environment that I would not want to be a part of if I was a member of the Rams football team.

Bulletin board material is the last thing you want to give this highly-talented, hungry Colorado team and while I think this won't necessarily be a close game, I think it will be full of exciting plays as Coach Sanders is making a point that this is personal to him and his team.

I'm not sure if Norvell forgot that Coach Sanders' son was the quarterback for the Buffaloes, but Shadeur Sanders probably won't feel bad about trying to break his own school record for most passing yards in a game against the Rams on Saturday night.

Tune into this one if you like points.

Zachary Yanes is a digital content producer for KCEN 6 News and an avid sports fan. He will be telling you the top games to watch every week in "The PreGame Pulse" right here on kcentv.com. You can follow Zachary on Twitter @ZacharyYanes