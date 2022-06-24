Putting On for Waco | A brand of community

Former Waco Connally quarterback Gaylon Glynn uses NIL rule to pursue another passion as a fashion entrepreneur.

WACO, Texas — Former Waco Connally standout Gaylon Glynn is entering his senior season as the quarterback of the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys, but that's not all there is to him.



After the NCAA approved name, image, and likeness allowing college student-athletes to make money, Glynn finally had the green light to go after a different passion — fashion.



“It was something that I wanted to do for a while," Glynn said. "I’m a big fan of people expressing themselves.

“I feel that fashion is one of my personal ways of doing it.”



Glynn’s mother, Sheayla Duffey-Black, was the first person to hear about his decision to turn his talents toward creating his own clothing brand company in July 2021.

She still remembers the conversation that happened over the phone to this day.

Glynn made a call back home to ask for an iPad.

“Why do you need an iPad?” Duffey-Black.

He reminded her of his idea for his brand 'Perfect Odds,' and was calling to let her know he was ready to start turning his creations into reality.

Despite going to school 160 miles away in Abilene, Glynn still chooses to connect with the Waco community by sharing his work around town with pop up shops.



"Waco is home, my family's here, my closest friends are here, and my biggest supporters are here,” Glynn said. “I wanted to make sure that I put it in a place where I can get back and show love to the people who showed love to me."



The mission behind 'Perfect Odds' is to not just to be a brand but an inspiration for what others in Waco can take away from the young entrepreneur.

"I think, for our community and for our young men in our community and even our young women, he's a good example to know that they can do anything they want to do,” Duffey-Black said.

“All they have to do is put in the hard work, say I want to do it, and then make it happen."

Just one month shy of a year since the QB began selling clothes, he's already made connections that he can't put a price tag on.