Quarterback battle will shape Baylor's offensive identity

With three unique skillsets, the Bears' offensive identity in 2021 may not be determined until a new quarterback is named.

ARLINGTON, Texas — As Dave Aranda enters 2021, he does it essentially hitting the reset button on the Baylor offense.

The new-look Bears will include a new scheme, new offensive coordinator and, most noticeably, a new quarterback. With Charlie Brewer's transfer to Utah, three Bears are battling for the starting job: Jacob Zeno, Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen.

Aranda said all three have been incredibly supportive of one another this season but bring unique skillsets to the position.

Those unique skillsets will actually determine Baylor's new offensive identity under new coordinator Jeff Grimes.

"For us, as an offense, the ability to build an offense that has a strong identity and can run the ball and play-action pass and have movement passes is really important," Aranda said. "But then leaving enough room to where if it's a certain type of quarterback, right, that we can feature that quarterback."

Bohanon and Zeno have both made appearances for Brewer in recent years while Shapen is just starting his Baylor career as a dual-sport athlete (baseball).

But, just what is Aranda looking for in his new signal-caller?

Essentially, as he puts it, something he's seeing from all three.

"I think as a quarterback, you're looking for a leader. someone to motivate and inspire," Aranda said. "Someone that when things are going bad, is playing positive ahead of it and can rally the troops through that. I think all three of our guys have shown that. I think we're working to get the best thing we can out of each of them."

Aranda also said Thursday the Bears are working at becoming a more run-based offense after struggling on the ground a year ago.

So, time will only tell what Baylor's offense will look like this season.