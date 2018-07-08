Arlington, Texas — Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor has been selected by Major League Baseball as the American League Player of the Week for the period ending August 5. The announcement was made on MLB Network this afternoon.

Odor also won the award for the period of July 20-22, becoming the first Texas player in 13 years to take the honors twice in one season. Rangers players to win multiple A.L. weekly awards (since 1974) in a single campaign – all with 2 wins per season – are Jeff Burroughs (1974), Buddy Bell (1980), Nolan Ryan (1990), Rafael Palmeiro (1993), Alex Rodriguez (2001 and 2002), Mark Teixeira (2005), and Odor (2018).

In 6 games last week, Odor batted .304/.448/.870/1.318 (7-23) with 4 home runs, 10 RBI, 6 walks, and 8 runs. He tied for the major league lead in home runs and tied for the A.L. lead in RBI and runs. He was also among the A.L.’s best in walks (T4th), total bases (T4th, 20), and OPS (5th).

Odor is the only Ranger to win the weekly honor in 2018 and he has now taken the award four times in his career, T2nd-most in club history (5-Rafael Palmeiro; 4-Alex Rodriguez, Juan Gonzalez, Adrian Beltre, Odor).

