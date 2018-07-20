Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers tonight announced that the club has acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jesse Chavez. Thomas has been assigned from South Bend (A) of the Midwest League to Hickory (Low-A) in the South Atlantic League.

Thomas, 22, has a 3-5 record with a 2.88 ERA (24 ER/75.0 IP) and 81 strikeouts/14 walks over 15 games/14 starts with Low-A South Bend this season. The left-hander has compiled a 0.96 WHIP and held Midwest League batters to a .210/.257/.322/.579 slash line. Over his last 5 starts with the South Bend Cubs, Thomas has posted a 3.16 ERA (9 ER/25.2 IP) with 35 strikeouts and just 3 walks.

In two professional seasons, Thomas has averaged 10.0 strikeouts per 9 innings and 2.6 walks per 9 spanning 94.1 innings of work. He was selected by the Cubs in the seventh round of the 2017 June draft out of Fresno State University. The San Diego native earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors with the Bulldogs in both 2016 and 2017.

Chavez went 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA (22 ER/56.1 IP) over 30 relief appearances for the Rangers this season. He ranks 3rd in the American League with 56.1 relief innings in 2018.

The trade of Chavez brings the Rangers’ major league roster to 39 players, along with five players on the 60-day disabled list.

© 2018 KCEN