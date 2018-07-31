Phoenix, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers this afternoon announced that the club has acquired right-handed pitcher Wei-Chieh (Way-Jay) Huang and a player to be named later from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jake Diekman and cash considerations. The 24-year-old Huang, who does not go on the 40-man roster, will be assigned to Double-A Frisco of the Texas League.

Huang has combined to post a 6-2 record with a 2.31 ERA (15 ER/58.1 IP) over 29 games/2 starts with Jackson (AA) and Visalia (High-A) in the Diamondbacks system in 2018. He has an overall 1.029 WHIP in his 29 outings this season, averaging 12.0 strikeouts per 9 innings and 0.6 home runs per 9. He began the year in the California League before a June 21 promotion to Jackson for his first career Double-A action. Huang allowed 4 runs in each of his first 2 outings to begin the year, as he has compiled a 1.11 ERA (7 ER/56.2 IP) with a .165/.248/.216/.464 opponent slash line in his last 27 appearances beginning April 12.

Huang, rated the Diamondbacks' 22nd-best prospect in midseason MLB.com rankings, was selected to the World Team roster for the 2015 All-Star Futures Game, pitching in that year’s game at Great American Ball Park. He has spent his entire four-year professional career in the Arizona system after signing with the club in 2014 out of National Taiwan University of Physical Education and Sport.

Diekman has gone 1-1 with a 3.69 ERA (16 ER/39.0 IP) over a team-high 47 relief appearances with the Rangers this season. He was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on August 1, 2015 and has appeared in 150 games with the Rangers, 2nd-most among Texas relievers in that span.

