Boston, Massachusetts—The Texas Rangers today announced that right-handed Austin Bibens-Dirkx has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Right-handed pitcher Cory Gearrin (#44), who was acquired on Sunday from the San Francisco Giants, reported today and has been added to the 25-man roster.

Bibens-Dirkx is 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in six starts over two stints with the Rangers in 2018. He is 2-1 in four starts since his most recent promotion on June 19, earning the win in a 3-0 victory at Detroit on Sunday.

© 2018 KCEN