ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced the following roster moves ahead of Wednesday night’s game in Kansas City:

· Shortstop Elvis Andrus placed on 10-day injured list with right hamstring strain

· Outfielder Willie Calhoun recalled from Triple-A Nashville

· Left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs recalled from Triple-A Nashville

· Right-handed pitcher Wei-Chieh Huang optioned to Triple-A Nashville

Andrus sustained his hamstring injury while running out a ground ball in the 7th inning of last night’s game in Kansas City. Andrus has batted .325 with 6 home runs and 26 RBI for the Rangers this season while starting a team-high 38 games. The only game missed by Andrus this season was April 24 at Oakland, which came after he had sustained a right hand contusion on a hit by pitch earlier in that series. This is the second straight season for Andrus to endure an injured list stint after he had never previously been on the injured list.

Calhoun will be seeking his first action with the Rangers this season. He has spent the entire campaign at Nashville, batting .302/.417/.552/.969 with 8 home runs and 22 RBI with the Sounds. Calhoun has reached base safely via hit or walk in each of his last 16 games, compiling a .365/.500/.692/1.192 (19-52) slash line over that stretch. He has primarily played left field for the Sounds, while also appearing in 3 games at second base. He has seen action with the Rangers in each of the last two seasons, batting .233 (31-133) with 3 home runs and 15 RBI in 48 career games at the Major League level.

Springs will be in his second stint with the Rangers this season as he was also with Texas from Opening Day-April 25. The left-hander was a member of the club’s Opening Day bullpen, going 2-0 with a 5.25 ERA (7 ER/12.0 IP) over his 9 relief appearances. At Nashville, Springs has gone 3-0 with a 4.50 ERA (4 R-3 ER/6.0 IP) over 5 relief outings with the Sounds. Springs has recorded multiple strikeouts in each of his 5 appearances, totaling 11 strikeouts in his 6.0 innings of work. He last pitched on Monday, earning the win and tossing a scoreless inning of relief at Memphis.

Huang has no record and a 3.18 ERA over 4 appearances with Texas this season in his first career Major League action. This was his third stint with the Rangers this season (April 23, April 26-May 4, May 9-14) and he has spent the balance of the campaign with Frisco (AA) and Nashville.

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the major league roster, along with four players on the 60-day injured list: RHP Luke Farrell, OF Scott Heineman, LHP Yohander Méndez, and RHP Edinson Vólquez.