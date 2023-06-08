RB Qualan Jones no longer on Baylor roster and "suspended from team"

According to the Baylor Athletic Communications Department, the senior running back has been suspended from the team.

WACO, Texas — According to the Baylor Athletic Communications Department, running back Qualan Jones is no longer on the Bears roster and has been "suspended from the team".

After losing Craig "Sqwirl" Williams to Louisiana Tech, Jones was slated to be a key force in Dave Aranda's running back room for the 2023 season.

Jones rushed for 462 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

With the loss of Jones, it is now expected that sophomore star Richard Reese and Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson will see more touches during the upcoming season.

6 Sports will keep you updated as more details become available.