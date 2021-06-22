R.C. Slocum, former Texas A&M coach, diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

R.C. Slocum said he has "a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome."

Former Texas A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to a release by the university on Tuesday.

The diagnosis came following out-patient tests at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. Slocum will undergo chemotherapy at Scott and White Hospital in College Station.

"I have been so encouraged by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from friends everywhere. I have great medical support and I will get started on this challenge as soon as possible. I have a strong faith and will trust for a positive outcome," Slocum said in a prepared statement.

Slocum oversaw a dominating decade of football at Texas A&M in the 1990's when he compiled 94 victories, the most of any Division I football program in the state of Texas at the time. Slocum guided the Aggies to an undefeated record of 10-0-1 in 1994, the best record in the Southwest Conference. That season marked the first time the Aggies went unbeaten since Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant lead Texas A&M to a 9-0-1 record in 1956.

Currently, Slocum is a Special Assistant to Texas A&M President Dr. M. Katherine Banks and serves on the College Football Playoff selection committee.