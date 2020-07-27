Realignment still main storyline in 5A, 6A Central Texas 2020 football season

In a conversation with Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Greg Tepper, the shifts brought on by realignment have changed the 6A landscape entirely in our area.

TEMPLE, Texas — Classes 1A-4A will get ready for Day 2 of practice ahead of the 2020 Texas High School Football season on August 3., at least where local orders don't restrict them.

6 News opened its 2020 season preview Monday with a class-by-class preview with Greg Tepper, the managing editor at Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

In the conversation, Tepper said the realignment will change the landscape of the 2020 season entirely.

"In 6A, I don't think there's any doubt that Hewitt Midway and Waco High got a pretty tough draw," Tepper said. "Not only the travel aspect, with having to drive up to DFW, but who they're going there to see. They're some of the very best teams along I-20."

DCTF has Midway picked fourth in District 11-6A behind reigning state runner-up Duncanville, powerhouse DeSoto and Cedar Hill.

In District 12-6A, Tepper said this year will be Temple's best chance, yet, in 6A to win a district title with Midway heading north.

"I think Temple is the favorite, if not prohibitive favorite, to win District 12-6A," Tepper said.

But, don't sleep on Killeen Independent School District. DCTF has Shoemaker, Harker Heights, Ellison and Killeen picked 2nd-through-5th, respectively, with Belton sixth.

"I think it could be a five-team race for three spots," Tepper said.

As for the area's lone 5A squad, University, he said with the recent turnaround the Trojans have made, the building blocks are in place for a successful 2020 season.

Watch the full conversation on big-school football in Central Texas with Greg Tepper below.