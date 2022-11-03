Reigning champion Baylor earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Bears are on the top line in the tournament's East Region, played in Philadelphia.

WACO, Texas — For the second-straight season and the second time in NCAA Tournament history, the Baylor Bears are a No. 1 seed.

Baylor earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament's East Region, played in Philadelphia, when the bracket was unveiled Sunday.

The Bears enter the tournament with a 26-6 overall record and having won a share of their second-straight Big 12 regular-season championship. The Bears will play Norfolk State in the first round Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The Bracket for the regional is:

1) Baylor

16) Norfolk State

8) North Carolina

9) Marquette

Fort Worth, Texas

5) Saint Mary's

12) Wyoming/Indiana

4) UCLA

13) Akron

Portland, Oregon

6) Texas

11) Virginia Tech

3) Purdue

14) Yale

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

7) Murray State

10) San Francisco

2) Kentucky

15) Saint Peter's

Indianapolis

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in the East Region are scheduled for March 25th & 27th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.