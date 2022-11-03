Reigning champion Baylor earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas — For the second-straight season and the second time in NCAA Tournament history, the Baylor Bears are a No. 1 seed.
Baylor earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament's East Region, played in Philadelphia, when the bracket was unveiled Sunday.
The Bears enter the tournament with a 26-6 overall record and having won a share of their second-straight Big 12 regular-season championship. The Bears will play Norfolk State in the first round Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
The Bracket for the regional is:
1) Baylor
16) Norfolk State
8) North Carolina
9) Marquette
Fort Worth, Texas
5) Saint Mary's
12) Wyoming/Indiana
4) UCLA
13) Akron
Portland, Oregon
6) Texas
11) Virginia Tech
3) Purdue
14) Yale
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
7) Murray State
10) San Francisco
2) Kentucky
15) Saint Peter's
Indianapolis
The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in the East Region are scheduled for March 25th & 27th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
