Reigning champion Highlanders clinch return to JuCo World Series

MIDLAND, Texas — The reigning national champions will return to Grand Junction in their repeat attempt.

The McLennan Community College baseball team beat Midland in a winner-take-all NJCAA Region V Championship Game on Tuesday, 5-3, to return to the Junior College World Series.

The Highlanders led 5-0 in the 9th inning before errors sparked a Chaparral rally to cut it to 5-3 later in the inning.

This mark's MCC's third trip to Grand Junction in five tournaments, with 2020's season ending in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year is the first in MCC's history in which both its baseball and softball teams advanced to the Junior College World Series, with the Highlassies in attendance in Midland as the baseball team wrapped up its spot on the way to Yuma, Arizona, for its own national tournament.

Shoutout to the McLennan Softball squad, making a pit stop on the way to Yuma to cheer for the Highlanders! #McLennanFamily #GoLanders pic.twitter.com/bLSBr9LV2R — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) May 17, 2022

The baseball program will make its eighth Junior College World Series appearance later this month.