Houston — Former Baylor assistant Kendal Briles is on the move, again.

Saturday, after Houston's loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, Bruce Feldman from The Athletic reported Briles resigned his post as UH's offensive coordinator.

Later, Feldman announced Briles is expected to be named Florida State's new offensive coordinator, a position Briles had previously been linked to.

Briles left Baylor, where he was the offensive coordinator for two seasons (2015-16), spending nine seasons on the staff in total. Briles is the son of former Baylor head coach, Art, who was fired in June 2016 for his alleged role in the sexual assault scandal which rocked the Baylor campus.

