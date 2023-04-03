Reports: LJ Cryer planning to enter transfer portal after declaring for NBA Draft

The move isn't uncommon, but comes roughly a week after Cryer declared for the draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility.

WACO, Texas — Baylor guard LJ Cryer is reportedly entering the transfer portal, just days after declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Sic 'em 365 was the first of multiple outlets to report the move Monday.

Cryer averaged 15.0 points and 2.1 assists per game during the 2022-23 season, playing in a career-most 30 games.

He scored a season high 30 points in the Bears' second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Creighton.

According to 247 Sports, Cryer's primary recruiter at Baylor was now-Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang.