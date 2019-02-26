Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, according to ESPN and NFL.com.

Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reported that Gregory's latest failed drug test happened during the offseason. Watkins said the embattled defender was being drug tested 10 times per month.

The infraction would be the fourth for Gregory, who was suspended for most of the 2016 season and all of 2017 for previous drug violations.

With three prior suspensions, Gregory is in Stage 3 of the NFL's substance abuse program. The league's substance abuse policy says a player with a violation while in Stage 3 is subject to a banishment from the league for at least one calendar year.

ANALYSIS: Randy Gregory suspension intensifies Cowboys' need for defensive line help

After meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell last summer, Gregory was conditionally reinstated before the 2018 season, in which he played 14 games and recorded six sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Over his four seasons in the NFL, the Nebraska product has served 30 games worth of suspensions while playing in just 28 games.

Gregory was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract after being taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The reported suspension further muddies the waters for the Cowboys pass rush. The team enters another offseason of negotiations with Pro Bowl defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, and David Irving, who's had his share of off-field woes, becomes a free agent next month.