Rhoades to return to Cameron after stint on coast

CAMERON, Texas — Cameron Independent School District met its once-and-future head football coach Monday.

The CISD school board unanimously approved the hire of former Cameron Yoe and Gregory-Portland Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Rick Rhoades to the same position at Yoe High School, again.

Rhoades held the position in Cameron from 2009-2015, going 82-17 with five state championship game appearances and three titles. In the spring of 2016, he left for the same position at Gregory-Portland.

Rhoades’ son, Jack is a former Yoe QB and the running backs coach at Austin Westlake. However, he said there are currently no plans for him to coach in Cameron.

“When football season ended, I had planned to retire unless the perfect job came along,” Rhoades said. “And that meant coming back to Central Texas, where all my family is at.”

Rhoades said he starts in Cameron on Feb. 15. He is the second head football coach in Central Texas to be on a second stint at his current school. Groesbeck’s Jerry Bomar, who returned in 2019, was also the head coach of the Goats from 1989-91.