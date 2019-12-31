NEW ORLEANS — At his final press conference ahead of the 86th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl, Matt Rhule had to answer questions of rumored interest in him from NFL teams.

The first question Rhule answered was if he's been contacted by any NFL teams, which has been rumored since a report Sunday the Carolina Panthers wanted to interview Rhule for their head coaching vacancy.

"I have not been contacted by anyone," Rhule said.

He added he felt it was only a distraction for his players who were having to answer questions about the NFL rumors and not about the game, "which I don't like."

When asked whether he'd be back in Waco next season, Rhule answered, "I certainly plan to be."

On Monday, Rhule was linked to the head coaching vacancy with the New York Giants, who Rhule was an assistant for in 2012. Tuesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns were interested in Rhule, as well.

The Sugar Bowl is the final game of Rhule's third season at Baylor and the turnaround the Bears have orchestrated has been historic. Baylor is the first Power 5 team to go from 1-11 to 11-1 within two years.

In September, Baylor rewarded Rhule with a contract extension through the 2027 season, which is rumored to be among the top contracts in college football.

Baylor plays Georgia on New Year's Day in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans.

