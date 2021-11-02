Smith shines, Richards leaves Lady Bears win with injury

Didi Richards had a game-high 6 assists in 22 minutes before exiting in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The reigning national defensive player of the year left Baylor's win Wednesday with an injury.

The seventh-ranked Lady Bears rolled over Texas Tech 82-50 inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Wednesday to win their seventh-straight game.

Star senior G/F Didi Richards, the reigning Naismith national Defensive Player of the Year, left the game early after an injury.

"She had concussion symptoms," coach Kim Mulkey said after the win. "I'm not going to say she has a concussion, because when I asked her she said, 'No, ma'am, I have concussion symptoms.'"

Mulkey the elaborated that it doesn't appear Richards' injury has affected her spine or neck.

Junior forward NaLyssa Smith led the game with 28 points, a career road-game record.

Dijonai Carrington added 12 for the Lady Bears, including shooting 2-of-4 from behind the arc.

As a team, the Lady Bears held Texas Tech to a mere three first-quarter points. And after nine first-half turnovers, Baylor only turned the basketball over four times in the second 20 minutes.

Baylor (15-2 overall, 10-1 Big 12) returns home for the next two. It hosts Texas at 4 p.m. Sunday and West Virginia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.