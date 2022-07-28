Riding the wave in Waco

Waco Surf gives Central Texans an opportunity to surf without leaving the area

WACO, Texas — It's hot in Texas, there is no denying it.

For any Central Texans who are craving a short trip to the beach or maybe a wave to surf, it's not that easy.

Although, Waco Surf, formerly known as BSR Cable Park, has recently started a beginner's academy that gives novice surfers the chance to learn in a man-made wave lagoon that perfectly crafts waves.

"If you've always wanted to learn how to surf, what an amazing opportunity to learn in a place where you don’t have to worry about any other variables," General Manager Mike Schwaab said.

Schwaab says that there is currently only one other commercial wave lagoon in the states like Waco Surf has. It takes away some of the struggles of learning how to surf in the ocean.

“We’ll be able to give you the pointers you need faster than you can learn in the ocean," he said.

The beginner's academy teaches you about the board, the water, how to get up, where to position your body and all the ins and outs of the sport that can be overwhelming for a beginner.

"The wave is so perfectly replicated, it's pretty special," Schwaab said.

The water park also offers a surf hotel, cable park for wake sports, a lazy river and more.