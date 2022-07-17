Robert Griffin III eager for Blake Shapen to prove himself as starter

The former Baylor legend weighed in on the Bears new starting quarterback

WACO, Texas — Blake Shapen is moving forward as the Bears starting quarterback and one former legend has high expectations.

“Blake Shapen won the job," Robert Griffin III said.

The 2011 Heisman Winner spoke with 6 Sports about the quarterback competition that Dave Aranda welcomed this spring.

Ultimately, Shapen beat out former starter Gerry Bohanon who will play at the University of South Florida in the Fall.

“Gerry Bohanon is a guy that I mentored, he’s had a great transformation with his ability to play the quarterback position and the Baylor community wishes him the best going over there to South Florida," Griffin III said.

Shapen impressed everyone in the Big 12 Championship Game, winning the Most Outstanding Player award and leading the Bears to a victory over Oklahoma State. RGIII understands the decision to make him the starter.

Dave Aranda heads to the podium. He said that even without his #Big12 Championship performance, Blake Shapen would have had a chance to start. #Baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/40aBCz8m5Z — Matt Lively (@mattblively) July 13, 2022

“I think the coaches just felt more comfortable with him, and how they can expand the passing game of the offense with Shapen," he said. "Shapen can run, he’s a highly efficient quarterback. I think he broke a couple records last year, with either his completion percentage or consecutive completions to start his career.”

The new QB1 will work to keep up the momentum left off from last season and try to put Baylor in a national conversation as conference realignments open a door in the Big 12 for the Bears to walk through.

“When I look at Shapen, I just look at a guy that stepped in when they needed him the most when Gerry hurt his hamstring, helped them win the Big 12 Championship, now he has an opportunity that the coach’s decision to make him the starter was the right one.”

The season is just 48 days away from kickoff when the Bears open up at home against Albany.